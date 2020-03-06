OCALA, Fla.—Mental health topics can be less understood and less spoken about compared to physical health topics due to stigma and other issues. This can lead to people not being aware of important distinctions, such as when someone may not just be sad or acting differently, he or she may be depressed. At a free March 14 event, attendees can learn how to become more aware of the signs and symptoms of depression and learn what to do next if they or a loved one may be dealing with it.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will host a Women’s Mental Health Forum on Faces of Depression on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at the department’s Ocala office (1801 SE 32nd Ave.) and feature personal stories with speakers Nancy Castillo and Shameka Cook on facing depression and how attendees can become more aware of depressions’ signs and symptoms.

The event is free for women ages 18 and up and will have free food, giveaways, and more.