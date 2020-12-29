Marion County — Marion County residents ages 65 and older will soon be able to get their first COVID-19 vaccination. The Department of Health in Marion County is slated to receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine for residents ages 65 and older this week and is starting the signup process for people who would like to be vaccinated.

To request vaccination by the health department, go to https://tinyurl.com/y98cxp6s and complete and submit the requested information form. If you do not have computer access, you can call the Marion County COVID-19 hotline at 352-644-2590 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and staff will submit the form online for you. (Note: DOH-Marion offices will be closed on December 31 and January 1 in observance of the New Year holiday. Registration will only be available online on those days.)

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once eligible residents submit their information on DOH-Marion’s website, they will be placed in line for a call-back by staff to set an appointment. Staff will call to schedule a vaccination appointment as the vaccine becomes available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Residents who sign up to receive the vaccination at the health department will receive the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is a 2-shot series, with the second shot being provided 28 days after the first shot.