Paddock Mall is celebrating the start of spring through family-friendly Easter events while offering opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny arrived on March 4th and will be available for visits on select days and times until April 3rd.

Advanced registration is not required, but if interested in reserving your spot call 352-427-8722.

Face coverings are highly encouraged while waiting in line, but not mandatory during photos. Each person will be required to sanitize to enter the event space and socially distance while in line and during the photo. The safety of the public is our top priority as we bring Easter Season back to the community while still practicing local, state, and CDC guidelines.

Paddock Mall will host a Hide and Peep Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Located inside the mall, the Egg Hunt will include bunny ears, an Easter egg hunt bag, one 4×6 print, and a digital download with the Easter Bunny.

Spaces are limited to allow for proper social distancing during the event. Reservations for the Hide and Peep Egg Hunt are required and can be made here.

Paddock Mall will host Cute as a Bunny Crafts on March 23, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. This event gives children 5 and under the opportunity to create special Easter-themed crafts before or after their visit with the Easter Bunny. Hosted in partnership with KidX Club®, an organization that sponsors free events to encourage creativity, learning, and curiosity, Cute as a Bunny Crafts will offer opportunities for children and families to connect while making Easter crafts. Reservations for Cute as a Bunny Crafts are required and can be made here.

“We are thrilled to welcome the start of spring through Visits with Bunny, Hide and Peep Egg Hunt and Cute as a Bunny Crafts,” said Ashley Wheeler-Gerds, General Manager at Paddock Mall. “We are proud to continue to offer opportunities for our community to safely gather at Paddock Mall and to reimagine time-honored traditions in new ways.”

Paddock Mall personnel said they remain focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

All Easter events will follow the town center’s COVID-19 safety protocols, including rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices during each event.

In addition, the Code of Conduct, posted at the Center and available online, includes the following guidelines:

• Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people

• Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover in accordance with state and local

guidelines

• Do not gather in groups

• Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies

• Adhere to all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations, and mandates regarding COVID-19

Dates and Times:

Friday, March 12 | 4pm-8pm

Saturday, March 13 | 2pm-6pm

Sunday, March 14 | 12pm-4pm

Tuesday, March 16 | 12pm-4pm

Wednesday, March 17 | 2pm-6pm

Thursday, March 18 | 4pm-7pm

Friday, March 19 | 4pm-8pm

Saturday, March 20 | 2pm-6pm

Sunday, March 21 | 1pm-4pm

Thursday, March 25 | 4pm-7pm

Friday, March 26 | 4pm-8pm

Saturday, March 27 | 2pm-6pm

Sunday, March 28 | 1pm-4pm

Thursday, April 1 | 4pm-7pm

Friday, April 2 | 3pm-8pm

Saturday, April 3 | 12pm-7pm

Package Options:

$10 | Digital Version only

$15 | Digital plus one 4×6 print

$20 | Digital plus two 4×6 prints with added pose

$15 | Wall Crawl add on*

$20 | Wall Crawl only*

*The Wall Crawl option allows you to take pictures at each of our 4 sets with your own camera. A ring light will be set up at each set to allow for better lighting and hands-free selfies.

These Easter celebrations illustrate Paddock Mall’s commitment to creating innovative, engaging experiences within the community. For more information on photos with the Bunny, Hide and Peep Egg Hunt, Cute as a Bunny Crafts, and other events at Paddock Mall, visit paddockmall.com.