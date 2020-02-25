Ocala — Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a sedan, a pick-up truck, and a compact SUV Monday in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 10th St.
The crash happened at approximately 4:40 p.m.
Two of the vehicles — the sedan, and pick-up truck — were involved in a head-on collision. First responders arrived to find that one of the occupants was trapped and needed to be extricated from the sedan.
According to OFR, the drivers who were involved in the head-on collision were transported to the hospital while the driver and passenger of the compact SUV were not injured.
OFR Engines 1 and 3, Rescue 3, Tower 1, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the call.
The Ocala Police Department and Marion Fire Rescue also responded.
The crash is under investigation.