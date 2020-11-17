Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department is investigating after an Ocala man, identified as David Vega, was shot to death at a mobile home, located in the 3000 block of NW 16th Place at approximately 1 a.m. on November 15.
When officers arrived, they found Vega underneath the carport of the home. He had been shot in the face one time.
According to reports, he was still breathing but later died from his injuries.
Detectives interviewed other residents in the home but have not made any arrests at this time.
A black cellphone was retrieved from the scene and investigators will check it for clues. Additionally, investigators found one spent shell casing at the scene.
Detectives said they do not know the relationship between the deceased and the occupants of the mobile home.
The investigation is open and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocala Police Department at 352-369-7000.