Ocala Post is raffling off $100 in free gas due to the economic hardship many families are facing because of high gas prices.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to one lucky school teacher. That teacher will then be able to use the funds for whatever he or she needs for the classroom. (The proceeds will NOT go to the school or school board, but directly to a teacher.)

Participants do not have to reside inside Marion County to enter.

Participants can enter as many times as they would like to increase their odds of winning.

The drawing will be held on August 30, 2022. The winner will be notified via email and Facebook.

How to enter: Simply select the number of entries and click the “buy now” button.