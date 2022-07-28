On July 27, many citizens witnessed a deputy drive his patrol car into a retention ditch located in front of First United Methodist Church, located at 8851 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.

In an email, Linda Linthicum, Community Relations Specialist with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office stated that a deputy had a “medical episode” which resulted in the deputy driving into the ditch.

Linthicum said, “Fortunately, the Deputy did not sustain any injuries but as a precautionary measure was transported for medical evaluation.”

A witness stated that the deputy exited the vehicle and appeared to be fine.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

No video is available due to the fact that Citrus County patrol vehicles are not equipped with dash cams and deputies do not wear body cameras.