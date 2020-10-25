Marion County — Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a Sunday morning plane crash.
Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 a.m. The plane crashed in the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Avenue.
The plane went down in a field in southwest Marion County, near the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Avenue — not far from the Marion County Airport.
Mike Balken at the police department has now been named interim chief by Mayor Kent Guinn.
Graham had just received his pilot’s license.
The crash is still under investigation.
No other injuries were reported.