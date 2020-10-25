Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham killed in plane crash

Ocala Police Chief Kenneth Gregory Graham

Marion County — Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham died in a Sunday morning plane crash.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 11:32 a.m. The plane crashed in the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Avenue.

Mike Balken at the police department has now been named interim chief by Mayor Kent Guinn.

Graham had just received his pilot’s license.

The crash is still under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

