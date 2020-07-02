On June 26, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended the on-premises consumption of alcohol at all bars in Florida.
As stated in this order signed by Gov. DeSantis, all vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages who derive more than 50 percent of their gross revenue from alcohol sales must cease alcohol sales for consumption on the premises.
However, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn said the Ocala Police Department will not enforce state orders to close bars or certain businesses.
Guinn said the responsibility to enforce the order should fall on the DBPR.
Vendors may continue off-premises sales in sealed containers as long as they are in accordance with EO 20-71 sections 1 and 2.
Vendors that are considered restaurants under Chapter 509, Florida Statute, may continue to operate for on-premises consumption of food and beverages at this time as long as they derive 50 percent or less of gross revenue from alcoholic beverages.
The DBPR has already suspended the license of several bars in Florida, and they put out a statement asking anyone who sees a bar serving alcohol to report them.
Guinn said he stands with local businesses.