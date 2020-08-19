An Ocala man remains behind bars after he was arrested on charges of Child Abuse, Aggravated Battery with Permanent Disfigurement, and Preventing Communication with 911.

According to the arrest affidavit, on August 12, at approximately 7 p.m., Ocala police responded to the 3900 block of SW 30th Street, after a caller reported that she had been battered.

When the officer arrived, the victim, who was bleeding from her head, told police that Michael Coan, 24, had slapped her child across the face for saying “I kill you.” The child was apparently repeating a skit from comedian Jeff Dunham.

The victim stated that she told Coan not to discipline her child in that manner, at which time the two began to argue. During the argument, Coan snatched the victim’s phone and threw it. Coan then got up off the couch and walked down a hallway.

According to reports, while standing in the hallway, Coan stated to the victim, “Come at me.”

The victim (the mother) then got up off the couch and began to walk in the direction of Coan. As she approached Coan, who was holding a tumbler-style cup, he began to repeatedly strike the victim in the head with it.

Coan then fled the scene on foot.

Police said that there were large amounts of blood spatter in the hallway, on the curtains, airconditioner, walls, a pillow, and the cup Coan used to hit the victim.

Coan was located sitting on a tree stump a short distance from the home. He told police that he was “simply trying to discipline the child and did not mean any physical harm.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received stitches.

Police stated that there were no visible red marks on the child’s face.

Coan’s next court date is slated for September 15. He is being held on a $17,000 bond.