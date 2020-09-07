Ocala man captured in Indiana, faces molestation charges

By
Ocala Post
-
1
ocala post, ocala news, molestation,
Angel Acosta-Cruz

Angel Manuel Acosta-Cruz was captured in East Chicago, Indiana, and extradited back to Marion County to face molestation charges.

Acosta-Cruz had been on the run for approximately two years.

According to the arrest affidavit, in 2018, authorities received information that Acosta-Cruz had sexually molested two young boys — one under the age of 12 and the other between 12 and 16. The boys were molested on separate occasions.

The boys stated that Acosta-Cruz instructed them not to tell anyone and bribed them with gifts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

According to the victims, they did not report the incident right away because they were scared.

Acosta-Cruz is charged with Sexual Assault on a Victim Under 12 and Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim Between 12 and 16.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond. His next court date is slated for October 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR