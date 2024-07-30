A Chicago-based company purchased a building and property at the Florida Crossroads Commerce Park in Marion Oaks and plans to open a cannabis cultivating and processing facility.

The property was purchased for 37 million.

The plant will be located at 14130 SW 57th Ave. inside the Florida Crossroads Commerce Park just south of County Road 484.

At this time there is no word on how many people the company plans to employ.

This move comes just as Florida is prepared to vote Yes on Amendment 3 which will allow adults 21 years or older to possess, purchase, or use marijuana products and marijuana accessories for non-medical personal consumption by smoking, ingestion, or otherwise; allows Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other state-licensed entities, to acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute such products and accessories.

Law Enforcement is against the Amendment, particularly Marion County. Marion County has the highest incarceration rate for marijuana per capita.

Amendment 3 is sponsored by Morgan and Morgan, who also says they will look into assisting with having hundreds of people released from jail who have been incarcerated for misdemeanor marijuana possession over the years.