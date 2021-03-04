The Villages — On Thursday, March 4, Publix Super Markets opened a new store at the Magnolia Plaza Shopping Center in The Villages, Florida.

This 48,387 square-foot store will have departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat, fresh produce, a full-service bakery, deli, and pharmacy.

“We are excited to serve our customers with the opening of their brand-new Publix in The

Villages,” said Chris Norberg, community relations manager for Publix’s Jacksonville Division. “We look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality to this great community.”

THE PUBLIX DELI — features a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head

meats and cheeses, as well as handcrafted old-world delicacies, cured sausages, soppressata, and aged prosciutto. The deli also offers an international selection of olives, antipasti, hummus, and more than 200 artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world.

THE PRODUCE DEPARTMENT — carries organic and conventionally grown fresh fruits and

vegetables, with locally grown produce and exotic choices from around the world. The floral department stocks bouquets bursting with colors depicting the changing seasons.

THE PUBLIX BAKERY — is a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies and pies, as well as wedding cakes made by skilled decorators. Breads and rolls are baked fresh throughout the day. Customers will be tempted by bakery treats like cheesecake, cupcakes, and jumbo muffins.

THE MEAT DEPARTMENT — features custom cuts of meats, including Publix private label all-

natural and organic GreenWise chicken. Customers seeking a home-cooked meal with minimal prep time can choose from ready-to-cook items prepared fresh daily.

A FULL-SERVICE SEAFOOD DEPARTMENT — carries fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised fish, as well as a wide variety of shellfish. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen. Sushi chefs create delectable hand-rolled selections daily.

The FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY — with a drive-through will also include a large variety of body care products and a wide selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Publix says it continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and will require all customers and associates to wear facial coverings inside the store. Other efforts include heightened sanitizing procedures, contactless pay options, and convenient services like grocery delivery, Powered by Instacart, and pharmacy delivery.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,267 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia.

For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to

work. In addition, Publix says its dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.