Ocala, Florida — At approximately 4:49 p.m., a multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-75 Northbound near mile marker 351, affecting traffic flow and requiring a coordinated emergency response during rush hour.

Engine 4, Rescue 4, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews discovered four vehicles with varying degrees of damage, blocking all three lanes of Northbound traffic. A Florida Highway Patrol officer was assisting with the initial assessment.

Incident Details

Vehicle #1: A silver pick-up truck sustained moderate front-end damage and a minor fuel leak. The driver remained inside the vehicle.

Vehicle #2: A black sedan with heavy rear-end damage and some front-end damage. It was positioned against the guardrail. It carried three occupants: two adults and one minor.

Vehicle #3: A maroon SUV experienced moderate rear and front damage. Inside were three occupants: one adult and two minors.

Vehicle #4: A gold SUV was found on its roof. The driver was the only occupant, and there was no entrapment reported.

Ocala Fire Rescue, alongside the Florida Highway Patrol, Road Rangers, the Ocala Police Department, and Marion County Fire Rescue, managed the scene and ensured the safety of all involved.

Medical Response

A total of six individuals required transportation to the hospital. The driver of Vehicle #1 and the minor from Vehicle #2 were transported as trauma alerts. The other individuals, including one adult from Vehicle #2 and all three occupants of Vehicle #3, were taken for further medical evaluation.

Traffic Impact

The accident led to traffic disruptions for approximately 90 minutes as crews worked to clear the roadway. Thanks to the collaboration of all responding agencies, the traffic flow has since been restored, and the roadway is now clear.

We remind all drivers to exercise caution and remain vigilant, particularly during high-traffic periods.