Marion County – Marion County Public Schools will start the new school year Tuesday, August 10, with masks optional for students and employees.

A majority of Marion County School Board members upheld this position at their work session this morning. Board members also renewed their commitment to re-examine COVID-19 procedures as needed based on community conditions.

To reduce COVID-19 concerns, visitors will not be allowed, for the time being, at elementary schools. Elementary students are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, so for this same reason, no elementary field trips will take place in the immediate future.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Visitors will be allowed on middle and high school campuses because most students are eligible for vaccinations and some student programs require volunteer/visitor access for completion. Masking could be required for visitors and volunteers at middle and high schools based on individual school decisions.

Social distancing will continue when possible, along with regular hand washing, daily disinfecting of high-touch and flat-surface areas, and use of water bottle refill stations, among other safety precautions. The district continues stressing any student or staff member feeling sick should stay home.

The district says they work directly with the Florida Department of Health and that, conference calls with the local DOH will increase to twice weekly until current conditions improve.