Showers and thunderstorms are likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 4 am.

Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 73.

South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Storm could bring heavy lightning, wind, and rainfall with a chance of flooding in low-lying areas.

Into Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. High near 88. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 3 am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

FridayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 86. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%.