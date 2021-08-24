Marion County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary boil water notice recently issued for the HiCliff, Sleepy Hollow, Delcrest, Bluefields, and Regency Estates communities. Customers were notified after a recently acquired water treatment facility suffered a power outage early Sunday morning.

Utilities have recorded the mandated number of successful bacteriological surveys to deem the water safe to drink as per the Safe Drinking Water Act and guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Residents are being notified of the rescission via door tag, interactive community notification calls, media release, social media, and community-specific communication applications.