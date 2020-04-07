Marion County received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, today. This brings Marion County’s total case count to 55.
The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus are a 26-year-old female, two 29-year-old females, a 42-year-old female, and a 44-year-old female. Two are from Summerfield; and then one each is from Belleview, Silver Springs, and Ocala.
Below are zip codes where cases have been confirmed. Those marked in red represent the areas with the most cases.
- 32179
- 32617
- 34420
- 34431
- 34432
- 34471
- 34472
- 34473
- 34474
- 34476
- 34479
- 34480
- 34481
- 34482
- 34488
- 34491
How to Get Tested
Residents can get tested for COVID-19 at multiple places in Marion County. Places offering testing include the Department of Health, Heart of Florida Health Center, Langley Medical Center, and some primary care providers.
Testing at the Department of Health
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 AND who meet one or more of the following categories should call the Department of Health in Marion County’s 24/7 COVID-19 hotline (352-644-2590) to schedule an appointment:
- Over age 65
- Over age 50 and have diabetes or cardiovascular disease
- Health care worker
- First responder
- Recent traveler to any international locations or domestic locations (New York tri-state area, California, Louisiana, etc.) currently impacted by COVID-19
Testing at Another Medical Provider’s Facility
Contact your primary care provider to see about the possibility of testing at the provider’s office if you would like to be tested but don’t meet the above criteria for testing at the Department of Health.
If you do not have a primary care provider or if your primary care provider is unable to test, contact the following to see if you qualify for screening:
· Heart of Florida Health Center (352-732-6599, www.myhfhc.org/)
· Langley Medical Center (352-680-7000, www.langleymedicalcenter.com)