In a press release Friday, Marion County school officials reported that 30 people — 8 employees and 22 students — tested positive for COVID-19 between the dates of October 16-22.
Direct contact quarantines include 234 students and 18 employees.
Schools and departments with COVID-19 positive students and/or employees for the week of October 16-22, 2020:
Belleview High
Dr. N. H. Jones Elementary
Dunnellon Middle
East Marion Elementary
Emerald Shores Elementary
Finance Department
Forest High
Fort King Middle
Harbour View Elementary
Hillcrest
Lake Weir High
Legacy Elementary
Osceola Middle
Shady Hill Elementary
Transportation Department
Vanguard High
A new report will be released on Friday.