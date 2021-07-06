Marion County – Due to the expected impact Tropical Storm Elsa may have on the Marion County community, summer school activities for Marion County Public Schools on Wednesday, July 7th, are canceled.

This means no school buses will run, no schools will be open, and no food service will be available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

As well, MCPS school district employees will telework from home if their jobs allow. Employees who cannot telework will have the opportunity to make up the day. More information on that make-up day will be forthcoming. Any employee uncertain about their telework status should speak with their immediate supervisor.

MCPS anticipates returning to normal operating schedules on Thursday.

The College of Central Florida has canceled classes at all locations in Marion, Citrus, and Levy counties beginning at 5 p.m. today through Wednesday, July 7, due to Tropical Storm Elsa. College business operations will also be closed Wednesday. Classes and business operations will resume Thursday unless otherwise announced.