Belleview, Florida — A well-known business in Belleview was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.

At approximately 6:46 a.m, MCFR units were dispatched to a commercial structure fire located at Top Tech of Belleview, located at 12006 SE County Highway 484.

Dozens of passersby called 911 to report the structure fire.

According to an MCFR press release, one of the callers reported that the auto repair shop was engulfed in flames and someone was screaming for help.

Belleview Fire Station number 18 arrived on the scene in a little over two minutes and began accessing the situation. When firefighters arrived, it was determined that the roof of the structure had already been compromised.

Units were able to locate one person who had suffered injuries.

A short time later, paramedics from Rescue 30 arrived on the scene, declared a trauma alert, and transported the patient to a local trauma hospital.

MCFR said that Battalion Chief number 3 then arrived on the scene and established command, at which time a 360-degree inspection of the fire ground was completed.

Shift Commander, Chief Daniel Jodoin, struck a second alarm, bringing several more engine companies and firefighters to the scene.

Additional units from Spruce Creek Station number 30, Villages Station number 10, Shady Station number 16, Anthony Station number 1, and Rolling Greens Station number 28 arrived on the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Belleview Command directed a coordinated fire attack and firefighters beat back the flames from all sides of the structure.

A primary search of the structure was completed with no other victims found.

The fire was called under control at 7:22 a.m.

According to MCFR, units on Scene included E18, BC3, Div1, A103, BC7, L1, E10, R18, R518, T16, HR1, E16, HR2, B102, T30, R30, E28, E17, D100, D105, D102, and STFM.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

No firefighters were injured.