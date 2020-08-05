Marion County is reporting 5,434 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of this afternoon. This is an increase of 148 cases since yesterday (Aug. 3).
Of Marion COVID-19 tests from Aug. 3, 10% were positive; the county’s cumulative positive test rate is 11.6%. The daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 tests in Florida on Aug. 3 was 10.88%; the state’s cumulative positive rate is 13.12%.
New COVID-19 related deaths
Twelve new individuals have passed away after contracting COVID-19. Each had underlying health conditions. They include:
- 78-year-old female from Ocala
- 77-year-old male from Ocala
- 75-year-old male from Ocala
- 82-year-old male from Ocala
- 68-year-old male from Ocala
- 90-year-old male from Ocala
- 62-year-old male from Ocala
- 70-year-old female from Ocala
- 86-year-old male from Ocala
- 79-year-old female from Ocala
- 69-year-old female from Summerfield
- 79-year-old female from Ocala
A total of 76 Marion County residents have died after contracting COVID-19. They ranged in age from 32 years old to 98 years old.
View the COVID-419 dashboard here.