Marion County COVID-19 updates for August 4

By
Ocala Post
-
0

covid-19, marion county, ocala news, ocala post

Marion County is reporting 5,434 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of this afternoon. This is an increase of 148 cases since yesterday (Aug. 3).

Of Marion COVID-19 tests from Aug. 3, 10% were positive; the county’s cumulative positive test rate is 11.6%. The daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 tests in Florida on Aug. 3 was 10.88%; the state’s cumulative positive rate is 13.12%.

New COVID-19 related deaths

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Twelve new individuals have passed away after contracting COVID-19. Each had underlying health conditions. They include:

  • 78-year-old female from Ocala
  • 77-year-old male from Ocala
  • 75-year-old male from Ocala
  • 82-year-old male from Ocala
  • 68-year-old male from Ocala
  • 90-year-old male from Ocala
  • 62-year-old male from Ocala
  • 70-year-old female from Ocala
  • 86-year-old male from Ocala
  • 79-year-old female from Ocala
  • 69-year-old female from Summerfield
  • 79-year-old female from Ocala

A total of 76 Marion County residents have died after contracting COVID-19. They ranged in age from 32 years old to 98 years old.

View the COVID-419 dashboard here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR