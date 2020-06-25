Marion County Commissioner Kathy Bryant has been appointed to serve as Vice-Chair of the Florida Association of Counties’ Finance, Tax & Administration Committee by FAC President, Melissa McKinlay. As Vice-Chair, Bryant is responsible for helping determine the legislative initiatives for the 2021 Legislative Session.
“I’m honored to be of assistance,” said Bryant. “This organization gives commissioners like myself an opportunity to collaborate with local community leaders to enact change regionally.”
As Vice-Chair of the Finance, Tax & Administration Committee, Bryant will lead the committee as it addresses issues related to economic development, local and state shared revenue, intergovernmental relations as it pertains to counties’ involvement with other constitutional officers, public records, and local administrative and management concerns.
“I’ve chosen the chairs and vice-chairs for the FAC policy committees based upon their subject-matter expertise and experience as well as their commitment to and involvement with the organization,” said FAC President and Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay. “I have absolute faith that, with their leadership and guided by a robust legislative platform, Florida’s counties will be at the forefront of every policy discussion.”
The committee’s recommendations on legislative policies will be presented to the full membership during the Association’s Legislative Conference in November. If approved, the recommendations will become part of FAC’s legislative platform.