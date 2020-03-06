A man who was in possession of child pornography on his cellphone was arrested and charged with Enticement of Minor for Indecent Purposes.

Cameron Michael Brewer, 24, who was wanted on a warrant out of North Carolina, was arrested at Hickory Road in Silver Springs Shores on Thursday and will be extradited to North Carolina by the Unites States Marshalls Office.

Witnesses, who Brewer had been living with, discovered the images on his cellphone. They said he had been recording females taking a shower at the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Brewer was forced to leave the residence.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

He left an apology note that read, “I am sorry I didn’t mean to betray you.”

After obtaining a search warrant, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office discovered multiple pictures and videos of unsuspecting women taking showers.

Investigators said the phone also contained images of nude little girls.

Henderson County Officials were not sure if the images would be considered child erotica or child pornography. After consulting with Federal officials, investigators said the images were considered child pornography due to the nature in which they were taken.