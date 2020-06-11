On Sunday, Ocala police responded to 1940 SW 31st Ave., Ocala, in reference to a disturbance.

Dispatch had received a 911 call and in the background, the dispatcher heard a woman scream “Stop! You’re going to get in trouble. Why are you doing that?.”

Dispatch then relayed that the phone was possibly thrown and disconnected.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was at the other end of the apartment trying to clean herself with baby wipes.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim had blood dripping from her legs, arms, and face. It was also noted that small glass fragments were on the left side of the victim’s face.

“The victim’s demeanor appeared to be fearful,” the officer wrote in his report.

The victim stated that she and her boyfriend of two years, Kahlil Smoot, got into a verbal altercation after Smoot accused her of cheating.

The victim said his accusations were not true but that Smoot becomes jealous because she lives so far away and drives back and forth to visit.

The victim said she sat on the driver side of her white Honda and was trying to “process” everything that Smoot was saying. She said while she sat in the car, Smoot smashed the driver’s side window with a hammer and then slashed the rear passenger tire.

The victim then attempted to dial 911, at which time Smoot snatched the phone from the victim and broke it into two pieces.

Smoot was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Mischief, and Preventing a Victim form Calling 911.

The victim stated that Smoot has been violent in the past.

Smoot also has an arrest for Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

The victim refused medical treatment.