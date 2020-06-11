Man beats woman after she referred to him as a… Ocklawaha, Florida -- An Ocklawaha man is behind bars after he repeatedly struck a woman who referred to him as…

Woman shares story of abuse at hands of Marion… UPDATE: [A previous version of this article stated that Shealy was not disciplined. HR for MCFR stated on May 27,…

Police officer makes strong video against other… UPDATE: Officer Anderson made a follow-up video. The link is at the bottom of this article. Port of Seattle Police…

VIDEO: Armed suspect dead following chase, 82 shots… The video begins with footage of the traffic stop conducted on Gregory Howe by a DeLand police officer. After Howe…

Firefighter beat infant to death, x-rays showed… According to detectives, on May 20, 2019, Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call for service in reference…

Human remains identified as Marion County man The skeletal human remains recovered in Crystal River on April 26, 2020, by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, have been…

Officer placed on paid leave following video… Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson said three hours after he was told by his department they were in…