Volusia sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Daytona Beach correctional officer with Tomoka Correctional Institution following accusations that he molested a child.
and charged him with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child victim.
Anthony Checchi, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Molestation on a Child.
Checchi was arrested by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team and detectives with the agency’s Child Exploitation Unit.
According to detectives, they have been investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving Checchi since late May.
Checchi was taken into custody Tuesday in Holly Hill and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he is being held on $25,000 bond.
Checchi is not a stranger to the juvenile female victim.
Detectives said he immediately tried to use the “I am a corrections officer” card.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.
