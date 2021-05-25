Lecanto, Florida — On May 21, 2021, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was contacted in reference to a Lecanto High School teacher sending sexual text messages and images to multiple students.

Detectives interviewed one female student who said that the teacher, identified as Adam Joseph Joerres, 33, had been talking to Joerres through messages since February 2021.

The victim told deputies that the messaged were “flirty” and that Joerres also sent memes that depicted penis-shaped objects.

According to reports, in the classroom, Joerres would wad up pieces of paper and throw them at the victim’s buttocks. On more than one occasion he would toss the paper down the front of the victim’s shirt and state “jackpot.”

The victim told detectives that in April, on Prom Night, Joerres texted and told her to come over after prom. The victim said that Joerres told her to delete the messages or he would kill her.

During the investigation, Detective Mission with the CCSO Special Victims Unit obtained evidence that showed Joerres had been engaging in inappropriate conversations of a sexual nature with the student.

Officials made contact with Joerres on Monday, May 24, 2021, and questioned him regarding the allegations. During his interview, Joerres confirmed the allegations. He was subsequently placed under arrest for solicitation of sexual conduct from a student by an authority figure.

Joerres worked at Lecanto Middle School intermittingly from 2016 – 2018. He started teaching at Lecanto High School in November 2020. Joerres was a math teacher and also coached the Lady Panthers flag football team.

Joerres’ bond was set at $10,000.