Motorists can expect temporary lane closures along Southeast 180th Avenue Road between the intersections of Southeast 95th Street Road and Southeast 90th Street from May 20-May 22.
A-C-T Environmental and Infrastructure will be repairing asphalt due to a diesel spill and equipment will be located within the county right-of-way.
Crews will place barricades and signs to direct traffic through the work zones. Travelers should expect delays and use alternate routes when possible. Adverse weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances may affect schedules.
Remember to obey posted speed limits and slow down for roadside workers.