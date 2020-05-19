Police officer makes strong video against other… UPDATE: Officer Anderson made a follow-up video. The link is at the bottom of this article. Port of Seattle Police…

Officer placed on paid leave following video… Port of Seattle Police Officer Greg Anderson said three hours after he was told by his department they were in…

Belleview business heavily damaged by fire [Submitted video] Belleview, Florida -- TSL Commercial Landscaping, located 10521 US-27, Belleview, suffered significant damage Monday following a fire.…

Two Polk County deputies under review after video… [Last updated on May 7, 2020, at 11:30 p.m.] See full video below, courtesy of Facebook user Unique Occenna Two…

Several arrested during two-day Domestic Highway… On April 28-29, 2020, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) participated in a two-day North Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking…

Human remains identified as Marion County man The skeletal human remains recovered in Crystal River on April 26, 2020, by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, have been…

Dunnellon woman arrested, dealing, doing drugs with… [Last updated on May 13, 2020, at 10:43 a.m.] A Dunnellon woman who was released from state prison in 2017…