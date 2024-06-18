Marion County — A juvenile has been arrested following the June 9 home invasion that left an elderly woman battered and sexually assaulted.

14-year-old, Jesse Stone was taken into custody on June 18, after he was identified using DNA left at the scene.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at approximately midnight near the town of Reddick.

According to reports, a 91-year-old victim was awakened to find the teen sneaking through her home.

When Stone came into contact with the elderly woman, he beat and sexually battered her.

During an interview, Stone admitted to breaking into the victim’s home, punching the victim, and sexually battering her.

Stone was arrested and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.