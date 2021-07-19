Marion County — An illegal immigrant who faked her kidnapping and rape in an attempt to obtain U.S citizenship has been arrested for filing a false report.

On March 3, Ocala Post reported that a woman had allegedly been kidnapped, raped, and left on the side of the road.

From the beginning, readers thought her story was “fishy.”

At the time the story was published, Matthew Collins, wrote, “Sounds made up to me. Her story is too similar to the Florida woman who faked her assault because she was late for work. I am not buying it.”

Collins was just one of many who expressed the same sentiment.

At the beginning of the investigation, Duran’s co-workers called law enforcement after they located her lawnmower abandoned. Duran was an employee at a local golf course.

the woman, now identified as Alma Delia Duran, told authorities that the incident took place on Tuesday, March 2, between 8 a.m and 9 a.m in the 9000 block of Baseline Road. Duran said was forced into a vehicle and rendered unconscious.

She stated she was then driven to another location where she said she was raped and left on the side of the road near the 8000 block of County Road 314 with no clothes on.

During the four-month-long investigation, detectives discovered that Durn had been on the phone with a man named Luis Guerrero at the time of her alleged kidnapping.

When questioned, Guerrero told authorities that he and Duran had been involved in an affair for at least five years and that, Duran had spoken to him about her plan to get a Visa.

On the morning of the incident, the two drove around while having sex, and at some point during the encounters, Guerrero got cold feet. He told Duran that he could not participate in her plan.

Duran then told Guerrero to drop her off on the side of the road and she “would take care of the rest.”

Duran was questioned multiple times and kept to her story about being kidnapped. However, when told that Guerrero had turned on her, she confessed to making everything up.

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Duran and charged her with Making a False Report of a Crime.

Duran wasted valuable resources on the taxpayer’s dollar.

She was booked and is being held on a $1,000 bond.

It is not clear if MCSO notified ICE.