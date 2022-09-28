D: Tropical Depression – wind speed less than 39 MPH

S: Tropical Storm – wind speed between 39 MPH and 73 MPH

H: Hurricane – wind speed between 74 MPH and 110 MPH

M: Major Hurricane – wind speed greater than 110 MPH

EXTREMELY DANGEROUS EYEWALL FOR IAN MOVING ONSHORE…

…IAN WILL CAUSE CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGES, WINDS, AND FLOODING IN THE FLORIDA PENINSULA.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for Marion County. A Flood watch is also in effect until October 1.

At 11:00 AM, the eye of Hurricane Ian was located about 45 miles west-northwest of Naples, Florida.

Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph (15 km/h). This general motion with a reduction in forwarding speed is forecast today, followed by a turn toward the northeast on Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move onshore within the hurricane warning area in a few hours, move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coasts late

Friday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher gusts.

Ian is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Ian is forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida as a catastrophic hurricane.

Weakening is expected after landfall, but Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 937 MB (27.67 inches).

RAINFALL: Ian is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall:

* Florida Keys and South Florida: 6 to 8 inches, with local maxima up to 12 inches.

* Central and Northeast Florida: 12 to 18 inches, with local maxima up to 24 inches.

* Eastern Georgia and Coastal South Carolina: 4 to 8 inches, with local maxima of 12 inches.

SURF: Swells generated by Ian are affecting the northern coast of Cuba, the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, and the west coast of Florida. Swells will increase along the east coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina tonight and Thursday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

TORNADOES: Tornadoes are possible today and tonight across central and south Florida.

Marion County Detailed Forecast

Today Tropical storm conditions are possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Temperature falling to around 70 by 5pm. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. Tonight Tropical storm conditions are expected. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches are possible. Thursday Tropical storm conditions are expected. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches are possible. Thursday Night Tropical storm conditions are possible. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Friday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 pm, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind of around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 64.

The next intermediate advisory will be at 2:00 PM EDT, followed by the next complete advisory at 5:00 PM EDT.