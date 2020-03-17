There have been dozens of posts in regards to hand sanitizer(s) and pets.

In one post, Judith David, wrote, “PET OWNERS PLEASE BE AWARE THAT HAND SANITIZER HAS THE SAME INGREDIENTS AS ANTIFREEZE.

DON’T LET ANIMALS LICK IT OFF YOUR HANDS

IT CAN KILL.”

In another post, Lori Collins, wrote, “Hand sanitizer contains the same ingredients as antifreeze so you can use antifreeze as a hand sanitizer to kill the coronavirus.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

In both instances, the information is false.

Typically, hand sanitizer contains isopropyl alcohol and ethanol (ethyl alcohol), while antifreeze contains ethylene glycol.

The ingredients (chemicals) are not the same.

Furthermore, it would take approximately 2.5 tablespoons of antifreeze to kill a 20 pound dog.

Additionally, antifreeze is sweet tasting to animals, which is why they will drink it. Antifreeze is very toxic to animals.

Hand sanitizer, however, is very bitter to animals and humans. Due to its bitterness, some people use it (hand sanitizer) as a method to curve nail biting, but animals absolutely do not like the taste.

If your pet licks your hands after you have used hand sanitizer, rest assure that your pet will not die.

Finally, you cannot use antifreeze as a hand sanitizer.