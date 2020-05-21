On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at approximately 3:05 AM, while on routine patrol, Orange City Police Sergeant Jason Ward observed three subjects attempting to break into the Central Florida Pawn and Gun store located at 1065 North Volusia Avenue.
Upon sight of Law Enforcement, the subjects got into a Black Nissan Altima and fled the area southbound on North Volusia Avenue. Sergeant Ward attempted to stop the vehicle, activating his assigned patrol vehicle’s red and blue emergency lights.
The driver of the Nissan Altima refused to stop and continued to flee southbound towards the city of Debary.
Orange City Police Officers maintained a visual on the vehicle while relaying information to other responding officers. With the assistance of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy successfully deployed his tire deflation device near the intersection of Enterprise Road and South Volusia Avenue puncturing one of the suspect’s tires.
The vehicle continued fleeing into the City of Debary, ultimately stopping in the parking lot of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 26 Dogwood Trail. The four occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office immediately set up a perimeter in the area and deployed a police K-9. The K-9 tracked the subjects to the dead-end of Eagle Estates Drive where all four occupants were apprehended and taken into custody.
It was determined that all four suspects are juveniles (14-16 years of age) several with prior criminal records and all are from Orange County.
The investigation also revealed the Nissan Altima was reported stolen out of Orange County on May 18.
The arrestees were processed and charges include: Attempted Burglary, Grand Theft Auto,
Fleeing/Eluding Law Enforcement, Trespassing, Resisting without Violence, and Operating a vehicle without a Driver’s License.
Ocala Post will publish the mugshots as soon as they are made available.