A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Thursday after investigators learned that he had been having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female.

Trooper Christopher Delrusso, 26, met the victim in March after investigating a crash she was involved in. The victim did not have a drivers license at the time and the trooper issued two citations to the juvenile.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives say that there is no way that the trooper was not aware of the girl’s age.

According to reports, Delrusso met up with the girl at the hospital at which time he gave her his personal cell phone number. Following the exchange, the two messaged back and forth numerous times and exchanged sexual images. The trooper also sent a video of himself masturbating. The tow also stayed in touch via social media platforms.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Investigators said that Delrusso met with the girl at her home and acted as if he was there to discuss the victim’s car accident. Instead, the two drove to a wooded area and had sex in the troopers truck.

Delrusso was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Victim Between the Ages of 12 and 16 and Transmitting Information Harmful to Minors.

He was released a short time later after posting a $25,000 bond.

If you believe your child had contact with Delrusso, contact Detective Sutliff at 352-368-3546. Detectives said they believe there might be other victims.

Ocala Post asked FHP about the status of Delrusso’s employment, however, an answer was not received at the time this article was published.