A Florida man remained behind bars Monday after he shot his wife’s lover to death on February 4.

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Damian DeRousha, 43, found out about the affair and confronted his wife via text message.

DeRousha later went to a Volusia County vehicle maintenance facility in Daytona Beach where the other man, identified as Donald Geno, 31, was working and confronted him.

Investigators say the two men and the wife all worked at the same facility.

The arrest affidavit states that when DeRousha confronted Geno he became defensive with DeRousha. An argument ensued and DeRousha pulled out a gun and shot Geno multiple times at point-blank range. When Geno fell to the ground, DeRousha stood over him and fired one more shot.

DeRousha then retreated to his pickup truck where he waited for deputies to arrive.

Investigators said multiple witnesses rendered aid to Geno in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

When deputies arrived at the scene, DeRousha was reportedly in shock and in a daze.

DeRousha later stated, “I just lost my mind.”

His attorney, Matt Phillips, said that DeRousha killed Geno in the heat of the moment and that DeRousha could certainly use his mental state at the time as a defense.

DeRousha has been charged with First-Degree Premeditated Manslaughter.

Geno was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

He was a master mechanic for Volusia County.