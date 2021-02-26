Florida — A Florida man is in critical condition after he brought the wrong weapon to a gunfight and was shot while naked and carrying a Bible.
According to police, the shooting happened outside the Sunshine Garden Apartments at 6840 Pembroke Road, just southeast of North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.
Police responded to the apartment complex after multiple people called 911 to report a naked man running around.
Police said he was knocking on doors, while naked, and when someone would answer, the man would ask, “Do you want some of this?” Witnesses said the man would then point to his penis while shaking it at them.
While officers were en-route to the scene, another caller reported that the man had been shot.
Upon arrival, police found the man on the road bleeding profusely suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooter later called 911 and turned himself in.
It was unclear where on his body the man was shot.
The investigation is ongoing.