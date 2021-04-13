Marion County, Florida — A Silver Springs Shores man was arrested after it was discovered that he was torturing a woman he had been holding captive.

The woman was able to call 911 on April 7 and told dispatch things nightmares are made of.

The woman told detectives that the man, identified as William Rodriguez-Cordero, 41, had tortured her for days inside his home located at 10 Dogwood Trail Run, Ocala.

She said that she and Rodriguez-Cordero had argued outside his residence, and during the argument he became violent.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rodriguez-Cordero punched the woman in the face several times, and when she tried to run, he stabbed her multiple times.

Rodriguez-Cordero then dragged the woman inside his house, and once inside, he began torturing her.

The woman said he repeatedly raped, beat, and stabbed her.

The victim said, Rodriguez-Cordero, who referred to himself as Lucifer, would clean her up by wiping off blood and dirt from her body, bandage her wounds, give her a day to heal, and then start the torture all over again. While cleaning her body, the victim said that Rodriguez-Cordero told her he would show her mercy.

According to authorities, the woman was stabbed numerous times in the back, stomach, legs, and other parts of her body with various objects including a foot-long knife.

According to reports, the victim was also tortured with a broomstick.

Medical reports noted that the woman’s head, face, and body were covered with bruises, her body had multiple stab wounds, and she has several broken ribs.

In between “healing,” the victim said that her capture would drink heavily and listen to music before torturing her again.

On April 8, Rodriguez-Cordero was arrested and charged with Attempted Second-degree Murder, Sexual Battery, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Kidnapping.

He is being held without bond.

Rodriguez-Cordero had just been released from prison in September for Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Fleeing and Eluding. Additionally, he had previously served time for Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Doctors said the victim is currently recovering in an undisclosed hospital and might have to undergo multiple surgeries.

Rodriguez-Cordero denied any wrongdoing and told investigators that the torture was consensual.

The victim was able to escape after Rodriguez-Cordero showed his father a photo on a cell phone. When the father saw the photo, that is when he helped the victim escape.