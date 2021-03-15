Deland, Florida – A Florida man is behind bars after he brutally killed his grandfather Saturday.

According to reports, deputies arrived at a home on Lake Mack Drive in DeLand to find a man, identified as Ronal Wells, Sr., 77, dead on the front porch and covered in blood.

Deputies say that Wells had been savagely beaten with a baseball bat, stabbed, and had his ears cut off.

The suspect, Kolby Allen Parker, 30, told investigators that he and his grandfather had been smoking “laced” marijuana when Wells became agitated and attacked him.

Parker told deputies that Wells came at him with a knife.

However, Parker later changed his story and stated that he initiated the attack, grabbed a baseball bat, and bashed his grandfather in the head multiple times. He said he then grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed him in the heart and neck.

Investigators said that after Parker was done stabbing his grandfather, he cut off his ears.

In an interview while still on the front porch, Parker stated, “I did it because I wanted him to be with my grandmother. It was his time to go.”

While speaking to Parker, deputies said he reached into his pocket and pulled out his grandfather’s ears.

Parker then became combative with deputies and demanded one of their weapons. The deputy stated no and Parker attacked another deputy and reached for his Tazer.

Parker was then escorted to the ground and tased.

Inside the home, deputies found the bloody baseball bat, bloody butcher knife, and a bloody cooking apron that read “The Family butcher.”

Parker was charged with Second-Degree Murder, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Resisting Arrest with Violence. He is being held without bail.