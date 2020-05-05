Based on new CDC guidelines, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is expanding COVID-19 testing opportunities.
As of Monday, May 4, the department will begin testing anyone who may want to be tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and other higher-risk persons will still have priority for testing slots.
Testing is by appointment only; call the DOH-Marion COVID-19 Call Center at 352-644-2590 to be scheduled for a COVID-19 test. Testing sites scheduled through the call center include the DOH-Marion Ocala office (1801 SE 32nd Ave.) and the College of Central Florida Hampton Center (1501 W. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala).