Citrus County — A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested after he sent explicit photos of a woman’s genitals to the woman and a federal agent.

The text messages also allegedly contained crude, inflammatory messages.

The deputy, identified as Jonathan Seffern Jr. had taken the photos of the woman while he was involved in a sexual relationship with her.

The two later separated and Seffern accused her of having an affair with a Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent.

Seffern, 33, was located and arrested on Friday, June 11, in Levy County on a Citrus County warrant.

He resigned from his post as a school resource officer with Homosassa Elementary right before he was arrested.

He has been charged with a first-degree misdemeanor of Sexual Cyber-harassment. He was later released on a $1,000 bond.

According to sources, Seffern is also the president of Citrus Cowboys Youth Football League.

Seffern had been employed with the CCSO since October 2007.

The investigation began back in February, and prior to Seffern’s resignation, he was allowed to work in his official capacity.

If he is convicted he faces a year in jail.

His next court date is slated for June 24.