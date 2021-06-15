1 of 8

Belleview, Florida — Cartons of eggs spilled onto the ground Monday after a CSX train slammed into a semitractor-trailer.

The semi was also hauling yogurt, milk, cheese, and various other dairy products.

The crash happened in the 6200 block of Southeast Baseline Road, Belleview.

The semi-driver, Eddie Rosa, told authorities that his GPS had rerouted him when he missed his turn. When he crossed over the railroad tracks, the plate on the bottom of his trailer became stuck on the tracks. He was unable to move the semi and jumped out of his truck, flashlight in hand, and ran toward the train.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Rosa said he was trying to warn the conductor.

Officials said the train applied its brakes, but it was too late and the train plowed into the side of the semi.

Rosa was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

The front of the train was badly damaged.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly after 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.