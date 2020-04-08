Ocklawaha — Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Rekully arrived at a home in the 5700 block of 171st Court, Ocklawaha, to find a bloody scene after a caller reported a domestic disturbance.

When the deputy entered the residence, the suspect was standing over the top of the victim screaming at him. The deputy reported that there was blood smeared on the walls, doors, and a large puddle of blood on the floor where the badly beaten victim was lying.

The 28-year-old suspect, who was later identified as Jared Hanson, was then handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car while the victim and other witnesses were questioned.

Jared’s mother told the deputy that her son had been out all night and came home early in the morning and “exploded.” She told the deputy “he went crazy” and that she believed her son was on drugs. She said it all started when Jared became enraged because the victim would not give up the car keys.

According to the arrest affidavit, when the victim told Jared he could not take the car, Jared punched him in the face several times. While the victim was on the ground, Jared also kicked him multiple times. During the altercation, the victim was also repeatedly struck with a porcelain doll, which shattered into pieces.

When Jared stopped battering the victim, he grabbed a butcher knife and threatened to stab him. Jared held the knife to the victim’s chest and stated that he would kill him. The deputy arrived a short time later.

Jared’s mother told the deputy that when her son is under the influence of drugs he thinks people are trying to rape and poison him.

When questioned about what he had done to the victim, Jared stated, “I bitch slapped him because he was acting like a female.”

Jared was arrested and taken to a local hospital for evaluation. While at the hospital, Jared was able to get out of the handcuffs. He resisted arrested and had to be subdued, at which time he was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

According to reports, Jared requested exrays of his foot and told the nurse he thought his foot was broken because he had kicked the victim in the face.

Jared was charged with Aggravated Assault, Battery on a Person 65 or Older, and Resisting Arrest.

He is being held on a $12,000 bond.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

