Ocala — The Department of Health in Marion County is reporting 1,043 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of this morning. This is an addition of 57 cases from yesterday and 793 cases from June 1. Key themes in new cases have been attending large gatherings and being in crowded places or closed spaces with poor ventilation and close conversations.

Of Marion COVID-19 tests from July 6, 9.6% were positive; the county’s cumulative positive test rate is 3.9%. The daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 tests in Florida on July 6 was 16.1%; the state’s cumulative positive test rate is 9.4%.

“Our daily positivity rate for COVID-19 tests remains high, and the median age of our cases continues to get lower. The median age of our cases is now 39 years old,” said Florida Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. “It’s important that residents remember that COVID-19 remains an issue in our community. Residents need to take precautions and follow the state’s public health advisory to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Florida Department of Health issued an updated public health advisory on June 20 about COVID-19. It outlines steps to protect Floridians and visitors from the virus. This advisory is in addition to steps that the department has taken to increase mitigation measures, including the purchase of 20 million cloth masks across the state.

In Marion County, DOH-Marion staff have distributed more than 225,000 cloth masks. These masks have gone to local organizations that care for vulnerable and underserved populations to ensure that at-risk individuals have access to a cloth mask.

The Public Health Advisory provides the following recommendations:

– All individuals in Florida should wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible unless any of the following apply:

A child is under 2 years old;

An individual has one or more medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering;

An individual is obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face-covering is necessary to perform the service;

An individual works in a profession where the use of a face covering will not be compatible with the duties of the profession; or

An individual is engaged in outdoor work or recreation with appropriate social distancing in place.

– All individuals over the age of 65 and all individuals of any age with high-risk health conditions should limit personal interactions outside of the home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

– All individuals should refrain from participation in social or recreational gatherings of more than 50 people. For all gatherings of fewer than 50 people, individuals should practice social distancing by maintaining a distance of at least six feet from each other and wearing a face covering.

The DOH said, “This is a reinforcement of the previously issued advisory as well as the direction that has been provided in the task force report for a Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery. State Phase 2 guidelines also outline that social distancing, proper sanitization and/or other safety protocols (by industry) need to be used at re-opened facilities. Failure to follow these guidelines can leave individuals vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.”

Testing overview

To date, 26,831 COVID-19 tests have been given in Marion County. Individuals who tested positive for the virus have ranged in age from 3 months old to 97 years old. Twelve Marion residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

For more in-depth information visit the COVID-19 dashboard.