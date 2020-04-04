OCALA, Fla.—As of 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, Marion County has 38 total COVID-19 cases. The most recent individuals confirmed to have the virus include a 53-year-old female, a 59-year-old female, a 35-year-old male, and a 63-year-old male (all from Ocala); a 64-year-old male from Summerfield; and a 26-year-old female who is a New York resident. A previously reported case was reallocated to Orange County.
Ages of all Marion residents with cases span from 19 to 88. Of those affected, 26 are from Ocala, six from Summerfield, two from Belleview, two from out-of-state, and one each from Dunnellon and Ocklawaha.
How to Get Tested
Residents can get tested for COVID-19 at multiple places in Marion County. Places offering testing include the Department of Health, Heart of Florida Health Center, Langley Medical Center, and some primary care providers.
Testing at the Department of Health
Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 AND who meet one or more of the following categories should call the Department of Health in Marion County’s 24/7 COVID-19 hotline (352-644-2590) to schedule an appointment:
- Overage 65
- Overage 50 and have diabetes or cardiovascular disease
- Health care worker
- First responder
- A recent traveler to any international locations or domestic locations (New York tri-state area, California, Louisiana, etc.) currently impacted by COVID-19
Testing at Another Medical Provider’s Facility
- Contact your primary care provider to see about the possibility of testing at the provider’s office if you would like to be tested but don’t meet the above criteria for testing at the Department of Health.
If you do not have a primary care provider or if your primary care provider is unable to test, contact the following to see if you qualify for screening:
- Heart of Florida Health Center (352-732-6599, www.myhfhc.org/)
- Langley Medical Center (352-680-7000, www.langleymedicalcenter.com)