Parts of the Ocala National Forest will be closed between August 17 and August 20 due to bombing exercises taking place by the U.S Navy.
According to the Navy, the bombings will take place as follows:
- August 17th: 9:30 a.m. to Noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 18th: 9 a.m. to Noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 19th: 9 a.m. to Noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 20th: 9 a.m. to Noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Navy will be activating the Range Boundary Safety Zone and closing the seven gates surrounding the zone to ensure public safety in support of an upcoming exercise at the Pinecastle bombing range.
The Navy said that residents should not be alarmed by the explosions. However, they said if a resident wishes to file a noise complaint, they can call 1-800-874-5059.