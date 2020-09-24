Ocala, Florida — The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On September 4, an unidentified black male walked into the Martin Oil gas station at the corner of SW 10th ST and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and pretended to do business with the cashier.
During the encounter, the suspect pulled a handgun and robbed the store.
He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, please contact OPD at 352-369-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.