According to global forecast models, there is a blast of winter weather trying to enter Florida around February 12 or 13.
Forecasters from AccuWeather say that this cold air is being pushed down to Florida from the first serious arctic blast that the U.S has seen this winter.
In some states, the temperature is expected to drop to -26 by Monday.
The arctic air coming into Florida is expected to bring with it an increase in moisture.
The two elements together, meaning arctic air and moisture, is setting up the possibility of some winter precipitation: snow or perhaps a rain-snow mix around Southern Georgia or North Central Florida area.
Marion County is currently under a freeze warning.
As with any weather forecast, projections are subject to change.