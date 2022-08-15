1 of 5

Ocala, Florida – On Monday, Aug. 15, at approximately 9:23 a.m. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire at NE 14th Street and NE 17th Avenue after a passerby reported smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, units found a two-story apartment building with smoke billowing from the roof. Smoke was coming from the eastern-most unit of building #1700.

Firefighters forced the front door, entered the living room, and spotted the fire in the kitchen. Firefighters controlled the fire using an extinguisher filled with water and completed a building search.

Although no people were in the building at the time of the fire, a dog and five cats were located on the second floor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

Firefighters used animal oxygen masks to help reverse the effects of smoke inhalation. Unfortunately for the dog and one of the cats, it was too late.

Due to fire and smoke damages, the apartment was deemed uninhabitable.

Units on scene requested assistance for the family from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded.