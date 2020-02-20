The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will extend catch-and-release measures for snook, red drum, and spotted seatrout for an additional year via an Executive Order.
All three species will remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2021, in all waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
These temporary regulation changes were made to help conserve these popular inshore species that were negatively impacted by a prolonged red tide that occurred in late 2017 through early 2019.
Learn more about regulations for these species by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations.”
View the Commission meeting presentation at MyFWC.com/Commission by clicking on “Commission Meetings” and the agenda under “February 19-20, 2020.”