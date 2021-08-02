AGM Roofing is hiring two Roofing crews with 4-5 persons on each crew.

This is an immediate position and is full-time with top pay.

Experienced crews only need to apply.

All payroll is run through the payroll company and you will receive a check or direct deposit every Friday.

“We do not pay cash, or part cash like some roofing companies do as this is illegal,” said Tommy Lea, the owner of AGM Roofing.

Lea went on to say, “We also offer paid holidays after 90 days, Christmas Bonuses, paid vacation after 1 year, 401k is available if you would like to participate.”

Call the AGM Office line at 352-622-2766 if you are interested and want to fill out an application. https://www.facebook.com/AGMTreeRemoval/